Latest Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive brings reaction from James Maddison to the FA Cup semi-final win at Wembley with Kelechi Iheanacho securing a place in the final against Chelsea.Full Article
Maddison breaks silence after City set up Chelsea FA Cup final tie
Leicester Mercury0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Gary Lineker's brilliant Chelsea vow as Leicester City star breaks silence
Laetst Leicester City news from LeicestershireLive brings all the top reaction and headlines on Monday, April 19 2021 as Brendan..
Leicester Mercury