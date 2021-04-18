The European Club Association has distanced itself from the controversial idea of a breakaway European Super LeagueFull Article
European Club Association release statement on Super League plans
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Athletes Knock The Legs From Under Global Sports Governance – Analysis
Eurasia Review
Sports governance worldwide has had the legs knocked out from under it. Yet, national and international sports administrators are..
-
European Super League: ECA opposes 12-team breakaway competition
SoccerNews.com
-
European Club Association say they are ‘strongly opposed’ to European Super League proposals as twelve clubs fail to attend ’emergency meeting’ following huge backlash
talkSPORT
-
European Club Association shuns Super League proposals
Daily Record
-
European soccer split: elite clubs threaten breakaway league
SeattlePI.com