Shikhar Dhawan smashed 92 off just 49 balls to help DC chase down a target of 196 with six wickets and 10 balls to spare.Full Article
IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan `not scared of getting out, not afraid of changes`
Started worrying about my technique after getting dropped from team: Shaw
Mayank Agarwal masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course of victory but Shikhar Dhawan`s ferocious knock took the game away from..
IPL 2021: Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan hails skipper Rishabh Pant’s calmness
“The best thing about Pant is his presence of mind and his ability to stay calm, which is very good,” Dhawan said at the..
IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan helps Delhi Capitals secure impressive win against Punjab Kings
IPL 2021 RR vs DC: 'Catch of the tournament,' Twitterati react to Sanju Samson's flying one-handed stunner
IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma achieves THIS massive record, becomes third player in league's history to do so
IPL 2021: Prithvi Shaw has come back as a champion, says Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan
