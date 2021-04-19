IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan `not scared of getting out, not afraid of changes`

IPL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan `not scared of getting out, not afraid of changes`

Mid-Day

Published

Shikhar Dhawan smashed 92 off just 49 balls to help DC chase down a target of 196 with six wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Full Article