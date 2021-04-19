Lucas Cavallini’s 49th-minute goal delivers Whitecaps 1-0 win over Portland Timbers

The Vancouver Whitecaps and Portland Timbers mustered just a combined four shots on goal on Sunday night, with Lucas Cavallini’s the only one finding the back of the net in the 49th minute. That strike gave Vancouver a 1-0 season-opening win.

