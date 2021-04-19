Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trusts accuse own clubs of ‘betraying’ fans over European Super League plans and call it ‘death of football’
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trusts have slammed their own clubs for joining a breakaway European Super League, labelling it a ‘betrayal’ and ‘the death of football’. The so-called Premier League ‘big six’ released joint statements on Sunday night confirming they are among the founding 12 members of the breakaway competition. The reaction was immediate […]Full Article