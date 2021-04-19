Jose Mourinho SACKED by Tottenham just days before League Cup final as his 18-month stay in north London ends with Ryan Mason and Chris Powell to take temporary charge
Published
Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham, talkSPORT understands. The Portuguese manager took charge of the north London club in December 2019, but has been under increasing pressure this season. An embarrassing Europa League exit and the club languishing in seventh place has seen him relieved of his duties by chairman Daniel Levy. Tottenham face […]Full Article