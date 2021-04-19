There had been suggestions that the Champions League and Europa League had been temporarily suspended following the confirmation of a new European Super LeagueFull Article
UEFA are yet to decide the fate of the Champions League and Europa League
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Champions League, Europa League and Conference League qualification explained
With a new European club competition on the horizon, we at football.london have taken a look at how qualification for the three..
Football.london
Arsenal's remaining league fixtures compared to Chelsea, Liverpool and rivals
The race to secure a place in Europe next season is already hotting up with no shortage of clubs in contention to bag a spot in..
Football.london