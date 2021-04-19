European Super League ‘will NOT happen’, says Simon Jordan, who calls for ‘Big Six’ clubs to be thrown out of the Premier League if they push ahead with plans
The proposed European Super League will NOT happen, insists talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan. The former Crystal Palace owner insists the measures taken by the 12 founding members of the ESL, including the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs, have been done for the purpose of getting UEFA to redistribute more revenue into their pockets. The football world […]Full Article