Liverpool are one of 12 clubs that have announced their intentions to be founding members of a European Super League though the plans have not gone down well with Reds supportersFull Article
Liverpool fans groups removing banners from Kop in European Super League protest
Liverpool fans fume at European Super League involvement as flags and banners removed from Kop, owners branded ‘disgraceful’ and Danny Murphy issues warning to Fenway Sports Group
Liverpool fans are making it clear just how unhappy they are at the club’s involvement in the new European Super League...
talkSPORT