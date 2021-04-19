Liverpool fans fume at European Super League involvement as flags and banners removed from Kop, owners branded ‘disgraceful’ and Danny Murphy issues warning to Fenway Sports Group
Liverpool fans are making it clear just how unhappy they are at the club’s involvement in the new European Super League. Supporters’ group Spion Kop 1906 have announced they are removing all their banners and flags from the Kop in protest at the club’s ‘disgraceful’ decision to sign up to the new breakaway competition. Liverpool, […]Full Article