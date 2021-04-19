Shannon Sharpe reacts to Trevor Lawrence's response to perceived lack of motivation | UNDISPUTED

Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter to clarify comments he made to Sports Illustrated about not playing with a chip on his shoulder. The QB said quote, 'I am internally motivated — I love football as much or more than anyone. It is a HUGE priority in my life, obviously. I am driven to be the best I can be, and to maximize my potential. And to WIN. I have a lot of confidence in my work ethic, I love to grind and to chase my goals.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Trevor Lawrence's perceived lack of motivation in the media.