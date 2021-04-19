Jake Paul and Triller changing the face of boxing? This was the fight card that had Snoop Dogg presenting, a Justin Bieber appearance, Oscar De La Hoya, while Ric Flair officiated ‘slap fights’
Jake Paul and Triller seem to be cooking up the perfect storm. On paper, he is a professional boxer. He’s been training for two years, appears to have the natural power to be a problem for novices and has a 3-0 record. He’s now faced a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA player in Nate Robinson […]Full Article