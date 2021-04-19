Jake Paul and Triller changing the face of boxing? This was the fight card that had Snoop Dogg presenting, a Justin Bieber appearance, Oscar De La Hoya, while Ric Flair officiated ‘slap fights’

Jake Paul and Triller changing the face of boxing? This was the fight card that had Snoop Dogg presenting, a Justin Bieber appearance, Oscar De La Hoya, while Ric Flair officiated ‘slap fights’

talkSPORT

Published

Jake Paul and Triller seem to be cooking up the perfect storm. On paper, he is a professional boxer. He’s been training for two years, appears to have the natural power to be a problem for novices and has a 3-0 record. He’s now faced a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA player in Nate Robinson […]

Full Article