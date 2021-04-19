European Super League: Leeds and Liverpool fans join together outside Elland Road to protest against proposed breakaway competition

talkSPORT

Hundreds of football fans have gathered outside Elland Road to protest against the formation of the European Super League before Monday night’s Premier League clash between Leeds and Liverpool. Twelve clubs – including the widely proclaimed ‘big six’ – are part of plans which would fundamentally alter the shape of European football. This was supposed […]

