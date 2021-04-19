Colin Cowherd: ' The Brooklyn Nets the classic pretty team, they're not tough' | THE HERD

The Brooklyn Nets fell to Miami Heat, with Kevin Durant out in the 1st quarter due to a thigh contusion. Colin Cowherd reacts to yet another injury added to the list for the Nets, and makes a case for why the Nets are exactly what doesn't win championships.

