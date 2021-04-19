Charlie Austin wants Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Tottenham KICKED out of Premier League because European Super League plans could ‘destroy everything in English football’
Published
Charlie Austin believes the proposed introduction of the European Super League could ‘destroy everything in English football.’ Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Tottenham – also known as the ‘big six’ – are among 12 founding members of the breakaway competition which would bring about the biggest changes to the game in a […]Full Article