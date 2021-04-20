San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau breaks Gordie Howe's NHL record for games played

San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau breaks Gordie Howe's NHL record for games played

USATODAY.com

Published

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau, who made his NHL debut in 1997 at 18 years, 16 days old, played in his record-breaking 1,768th game Monday.

Full Article