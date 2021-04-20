San Jose Sharks' Patrick Marleau breaks Gordie Howe's NHL record for games played
San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau, who made his NHL debut in 1997 at 18 years, 16 days old, played in his record-breaking 1,768th game Monday.
Forward Patrick Marleau, 41, played in his 1,768th career game on Monday night, when the San Jose Sharks took on the Vegas Golden..
Patrick Marleau expected to beat fellow Saskatchewan native Gordie Howe’s long-standing record for most NHL games played. Howe's..