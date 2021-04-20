‘Liverpool is a club of the people… but the owners don’t understand the fans’ – Didi Hamann hits out at club over European Super League plans and warns it could create divide with players
Published
Liverpool legend Didi Hamann has hit out at the club’s owners for their involvement in a European Super League and warned of a divide between the fans and players. The Reds are one of the 12 founding members of the controversial breakaway competition that has sparked a furious backlash among the football community. Liverpool fans […]Full Article