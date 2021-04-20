'That's Magic!': Chris Paul passes Hall of Famer Johnson on NBA all-time assists list

'That's Magic!': Chris Paul passes Hall of Famer Johnson on NBA all-time assists list

azcentral.com

Published

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Suns coach Monty Williams share Paul's historic night of passing Magic Johnson on all-time assists list.
 

Full Article