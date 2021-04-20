Man City boss Pep Guardiola joins Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in European Super League opposition – ‘It is not a sport where success is already guaranteed’
Published
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has become the latest important figure within the Premier League’s ‘big six’ to question plans for a European Super League. City are one of the six clubs – alongside Man United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham – plotting a breakaway division for which they wouldn’t have to qualify and could […]Full Article