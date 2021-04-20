European Super League big six plans ‘vigorously rejected’ by 14 Premier League clubs as Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham warned they will be held to account for actions
The 14 Premier League clubs not involved in the European Super League have “unanimously and vigorously” rejected plans for the breakaway competition. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham announced their intentions to join the new competition, along with six other European clubs, on Sunday. The proposals have been met with severe criticism […]Full Article