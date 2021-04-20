Reports: Former Washington tight end Jordan Reed retires from NFL
Jordan Reed, a third-round draft choice by Washington back in 2013, is retiring from the game after seven seasons in the NFL.
Reed was one of the league's best receiving tight ends before injuries dampened his career
