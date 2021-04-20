Brendan Rodgers says Tottenham a â€˜fantastic, huge clubâ€™ but heâ€™s very happy at Leicester as he dismisses links and pays tribute to â€˜world classâ€™ Jose Mourinho after sacking
Brendan Rodgers has dismissed links to the Tottenham job. The Leicester City boss is among the favourites with bookmakers to succeed Jose Mourinho, who was axed on Monday. While Spurs have struggled in the Premier League this season, sitting seventh, Leicester are primed to finish in the top four and have reached their first FA [â€¦]Full Article