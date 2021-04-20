Shannon Sharpe: Antonio Brown would be a great fit with Mahomes' Chiefs | UNDISPUTED

Antonio Brown is the last big name to not re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, according to Bleacher Report, it’s the Kansis City Chiefs who are the best fit for AB to land with. Kansas City lost Sammy Watkins in free agency and they also have more cap space to devote to Brown, who is reportedly looking for something closer to market value. Hear whether Skip Bayless and Shannon believe Antonio Brown is a good fit for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.