Skip Bayless: Steph Curry is not a Top 10 all-time greatest player | UNDISPUTED

Steph Curry’s historic streak for the Golden State Warriors continued last night, hitting ten 3-pointers and dropping 49 points in a win. Curry’s 72 3-pointers are the most ever in a 10-game stretch and he has six games of 10 or more made 3-pointers his season. No other player has more than 5 of those games in their entire career while Curry has 21 total. Hear whether Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe believe Steph Curry belongs in the Top 10 all-time greatest players.