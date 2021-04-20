Bayern Munich explain why they said no to European Super League as Bundesliga giants hail the Champions League as ‘the best club competition in the world’
Published
Bayern Munich have reiterated their desire to NOT take part in the controversial European Super League. News of the breakaway tournament emerged on Sunday, with 12 European clubs expected to be involved, however, Bayern are the highest-profile side absent from that list. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have signed up alongside […]Full Article