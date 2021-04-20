Colin Cowherd explains why Drew Lock is a 'movie trailer' quarterback | THE HERD

The Denver Broncos may be looking into moving off of Drew Lock, and Colin Cowherd doesn't blame them. Hear why he belives Drew Lock is the 'movie trailer' of NFL quarterbacks.Full Article
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
FOX Sports