Ed Woodward resigned as Manchester United's executive vice-chairman following his role in the announcement of the European Super League - and Red Devils fans are delighted at his exitFull Article
Man Utd fans rejoice as Ed Woodward resigns over European Super League fiasco
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Woodward faced 'player revolt' before Man Utd exit with Shaw and Maguire unhappy
Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was an unpopular figure at Old Trafford in the fans’ eyes - and his stance..
Daily Star