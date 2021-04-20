Liverpool players join fans in protesting owners’ European Super League decision with powerful message on Twitter led by Jordan Henderson and followed by Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson and James Milner
Liverpool players sent a powerful message to their fans on an extraordinary night and one that will live long in the memory. As fans around the country celebrated the crumbling of the European Super League, Jordan Henderson told the Anfield faithful: ‘You Will Never Walk Alone.’ Seconds after Reds skipper Henderson’s tweet, he was joined […]Full Article