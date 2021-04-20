The Rams suffered a fourth consecutive defeat as they lost 3-0 to Preston North End at Deepdale.Full Article
Wayne Rooney pulls no punches as Derby County slump to defeat
Derby Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Niall Horan's heartbreaking reaction as Derby suffer major relegation blow
Latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive brings reaction to a damaging defeat to Preston North End as Wayne Rooney's men are..
Derby Telegraph
Preston North End 3-0 Derby County: Wayne Rooney under pressure after Rams defeat
Derby County's relegation worries deepen as Wayne Rooney's men lose 3-0 at Preston - their fourth successive league defeat.
BBC Sport