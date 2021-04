Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Joshua Kimmich gave Bayern Munich a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen and put them on the brink of a ninth consecutive Bundesliga title. RB Leipzig’s shock 2-1 defeat at relegation-threatened Cologne earlier on Tuesday gave Hansi Flick’s side the opportunity to go 10 points clear with four matches remaining. They did […]