Football fans have found a collective voice to send a resounding message to the European Super LeagueFull Article
European Super League plan is dying - and you landed the hammer blow
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Scandalous European Super League plan is dying - and you landed the hammer blow
Chelsea and Manchester City have already pulled the plug - with others set to follow - just days after the controversial European..
Daily Star
Chelsea preparing to withdraw from European Super League in hammer blow to breakaway competition
The news comes just hours before Chelsea's Premier League match against Brighton at Stamford Bridge
CBS Sports