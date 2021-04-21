Raiders face backlash for 'I can breathe' tweet
Published
The Las Vegas Raiders declined to comment after a tweet sent from the team's official account following the conviction of Derek Chauvin was widely condemned.Full Article
Published
The Las Vegas Raiders declined to comment after a tweet sent from the team's official account following the conviction of Derek Chauvin was widely condemned.Full Article
Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis defended the team's social media post after facing backlash for using what appeared to be a..