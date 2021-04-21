Ceferin urged them to turn back out of respect for fans in England, aiming another barb at what he earlier called "a few selfish people." "Come to your senses," he said.Full Article
UEFA to English football clubs: It’s a huge mistake
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Ceferin: Big six have made huge mistake
Sky Sports UK
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says the Premier League's 'big six' have made a 'huge mistake' by..
-
European Super League collapse: US football owners badly misread supporter culture in England
MENAFN.com
-
Chelsea boss Tuchel identifies Bundesliga defender as top summer target
Shoot
-
UEFA: European Super League clubs have made ‘huge mistake’
Express and Star
-
UEFA president says European Super League clubs have made ‘huge mistake’
Belfast Telegraph