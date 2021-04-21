Amit Mishra talked about his strategy to get rid of Hardik Pandya. He got both skipper Rohit Sharma and Pandya in one over. Both the batsmen were caught in the deep.Full Article
Whenever Hardik Pandya comes in, I always go for his wicket: Amit Mishra
