European Super League inflicted ‘too much damage’ for John W Henry and Glazers as fans will ‘never forget’ what Liverpool and Manchester United owners did alongside Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham
Crystal Palace star Andros Townsend believes some of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ will never regain the trust their fans amid calls for Liverpool and Manchester United’s owners to go. After announcing they would be part of a breakaway European Super League on Sunday, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man United and Tottenham have all […]Full Article