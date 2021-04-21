European Super League collapse ‘changes nothing’ and fans will be ‘exploited by same old faces’ as Liverpool legend John Barnes gives powerful rant
Published
Liverpool legend John Barnes insists the European Super League collapse changes nothing for football fans, who will continue to be exploited by the ‘same old faces’. Supporters triumphed over the owners of the Premier League ‘big six’, who were forced to pull out of plans for a breakaway league following intense pressure on Tuesday. A […]Full Article