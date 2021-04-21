Government looking into German 50+1 ownership model as Boris Johnson pledges greater role for fans following collapse of European Super League
Published
The European Super League has collapsed but what’s next with regards to the way English football clubs are run to ensure this never happens again? The owners of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham, Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid, as well as Italy’s Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan […]Full Article