IPL 2021 KKR vs CSK: Dhoni becomes 1st player to achieve THIS big feat

IPL 2021 KKR vs CSK: Dhoni becomes 1st player to achieve THIS big feat

Zee News

Published

Dhoni also broke a big jinx during the match as he hit his first-ever boundary off KKR’s ace spinner Sunil Narine in the IPL history.

Full Article