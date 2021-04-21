Alvin Kamara on playing at Alabama with Derrick Henry, TJ Yeldon & Kenyan Drake | CLUB SHAY SHAY

New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara tells Shannon Sharpe why he committed to play with the Alabama Crimson Tide knowing that TJ Yeldon & Kenyan Drake were there and Derrick Henry was in the same class as him. 'Not thinking there are 7 guys, 1 football and 10 games. We get into the room for the first RB meeting, me and Altee looking around the room like: ‘Man we dumb as hell, what are we doing here?'