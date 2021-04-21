Emmanuel Acho: If Cleveland doubts Baker Mayfield, it’s on themselves I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Last season, Baker Mayfield helped lead the Cleveland Browns to their first playoff victory since 1994 and is now entering his second year under Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's offense. However, when Stefanski was asked about his quarterback's comfort with the system, he responded quote 'I hope it's significantly better. We streamlined concepts and tried to adjust what we do based on his strengths, our players' strengths, so I would hope he's much more comfortable from that perspective.' Emmanuel Acho explains how Cleveland is doubting and not believing in Mayfield.