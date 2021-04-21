Las Vegas Knights goalkeeper Robin Lehner blasts NHL over COVID-19 vaccine protocols
Published
Las Vegas Knights goalkeeper Robin Lehner said the NHL told a "blatant lie" about changing its COVID-19 protocols. The league pushed back.
Published
Las Vegas Knights goalkeeper Robin Lehner said the NHL told a "blatant lie" about changing its COVID-19 protocols. The league pushed back.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner said that NHL players were lied to by the NHL and NHLPA about loosening restrictions..