World Snooker Championship: Judd Trump says even Ronnie O'Sullivan knows he is the best
Published
Judd Trump says even defending world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan knows he is the "number one player in the world".Full Article
Published
Judd Trump says even defending world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan knows he is the "number one player in the world".Full Article
Ronnie O'Sullivan is bidding to equal Stephen Hendry's longstanding record of seven world titles this year at the age of 45 - and..
BBC Local News: Essex -- Defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan will face debutant Mark Joyce in the first round of the World Snooker..