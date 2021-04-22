Disney signs deal to stream ‘Spider-Man,’ other Sony films
The agreement covers new Sony films that debut in theaters between 2022 to 2026, that includes Marvel’s ‘Morbius,’ Brad Pitt-thriller ‘Bullet Train’, etcFull Article
Sony Pictures properties like Jumanji are included, too.