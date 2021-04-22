Outgoing Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward ‘deeply regrets’ not voicing objections to European Super League
Ed Woodward left his role at Manchester United amid the European Super League controversy, but a report claims he had his doubts about the project and 'deeply regrets' not sharing them. The 49-year-old resigned as executive vice-chairman on Tuesday shortly before the Red Devils announced they were pulling out of the Super League.