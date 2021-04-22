Carlo Ancelotti thought European Super League plans were a ‘joke’ as Everton boss says planned Arsenal protest won’t disrupt his team
Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has admitted he thought the plans for a European Super League were a ‘joke’. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Manchester United and Tottenham, along with six other European clubs, announced their intension to form a breakaway competition on Sunday. However, following intense fan backlash, the Premier League’s ‘big six’ withdrew from […]Full Article