Shannon Sharpe reacts to George Floyd's family responding to Raiders tweet | UNDISPUTED

George Floyd’s brother issued a statement supporting the Raiders yesterday after the team received backlash for their 'I can breath' tweet following the guilty conviction of Derek Chauvin. The statement read in part, 'On behalf of our family, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the Las Vegas Raiders organization and its leadership for their support of our family and for our nation's ongoing pursuit of justice and equality for all. Now, more than ever, we must come together as one and continue on in this fight.' Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Las Vegas Raiders' tweet.