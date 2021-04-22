Colin Cowherd: ‘Zach Wilson smells like trouble’ | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd: ‘Zach Wilson smells like trouble’ | THE HERD

FOX Sports

Published

Colin Cowherd talks former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. According to Colin, so far in his career, Wilson has only showed the ability to dominate garbage. With the New York Jets being his projected future team, Colin believes this could spell trouble for the rookie quarterback, as the competition will be much better than what he's faced with BYU.

Full Article