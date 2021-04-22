Colin Cowherd talks former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. According to Colin, so far in his career, Wilson has only showed the ability to dominate garbage. With the New York Jets being his projected future team, Colin believes this could spell trouble for the rookie quarterback, as the competition will be much better than what he's faced with BYU.Full Article
Colin Cowherd: ‘Zach Wilson smells like trouble’ | THE HERD
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Colin Cowherd finds the perfect movie posters for the top QBs in the draft | THE HERD
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd has found the perfect movie posters for the storylines of each of the tip QBs in the NFL Draft. See which posters..