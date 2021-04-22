Buccaneers QB Tom Brady rips 'dumb' rule change that relaxes NFL jersey number options
The NFL on Wednesday adopted a rule change easing restrictions on approved jersey numbers. Tom Brady on Thursday ripped the rule on Instagram.
The Buccaneers quarterback explains why changing the rule for jersey numbers was a bad idea