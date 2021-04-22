Atletico Madrid 2-0 Huesca: Diego Simeone's side return to top
Published
Atletico Madrid return to the top of La Liga with a win over Huesca 24 hours after withdrawing from the European Super League.Full Article
Published
Atletico Madrid return to the top of La Liga with a win over Huesca 24 hours after withdrawing from the European Super League.Full Article
Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco were on target as Atletico Madrid returned to the top of LaLiga with a 2-0 win over..
Atletico Madrid return to the top of La Liga with a win over Huesca 24 hours after withdrawing from the European Super League.