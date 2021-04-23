Former Kentucky basketball player Terrence Clarke dies in car accident in Los Angeles area
Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday in a car accident in Los Angeles where he was training for the NBA draft. He was 19 years old.
